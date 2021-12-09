McDonald’s plans to build playgrounds across the country out of recycled Happy Meal toys.

McDonald’s plans to build playgrounds across the country using recycled Happy Meal toys.

An increase in people recycling toys from their Happy Meal has aided the move.

McDonald’s is donating recycled Happy Meal toys to Ronald McDonald House charities to build playgrounds across the country.

The latest will be unveiled at Evelina London Children’s Hospital by singer Ronan Keating, with plans to open more in Liverpool, The Wirral, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, and Southampton.

This December, McDonald’s will donate £250,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, which will cover 10,000 nights of stay for families.

“It was amazing to hear and see firsthand where the donations from McDonald’s and its customers go,” Ronan Keating said.

When families need it most, Ronald McDonald House Charities UK provides a vital home away from home.

As a parent, I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for these families to go through what they do, especially around the holidays, but the help provided by RMHC UK is a lifeline for those who need it.

Prior to Covid, a number of McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland held a ‘toy amnesty,’ collecting plastic toys for recycling.

These toys, along with leftover toys from when the restaurant closed during the first lockdown, have allowed the restaurant chain to resume construction.

McDonald’s claims that once the playgrounds are worn down, they can be recycled again and again.

McDonald’s also announced that no non-sustainable hard plastic has been used in Happy Meal toys since the beginning of this year, removing over 3,000 tonnes of plastic from circulation.

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK’s Executive Director, Jon Haward, stated:

“Ronald McDonald House Charities UK provides free, ‘home away from home’ accommodation for families who need to be close to their child while they are in a hospital away from home.”

Families would often have to travel hundreds of miles or stay in expensive accommodation if we didn’t have our 12 Houses across the UK.

Our Houses provide a sense of normalcy for those going through such a trying time, with kitchens, living areas, and now, thanks to McDonald’s, playgrounds.

We know the children at the hospital, as well as their siblings, will enjoy being outside and able to play together.”

