McDonald’s settles a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by a Black business owner for (dollar)33.5 million.

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an agreement to settle his racial discrimination lawsuit, McDonald’s Corp. has agreed to pay Herb Washington, a Black franchisee with restaurants in Cleveland, (dollar)33.5 million.

Washington, the former Oakland Athletics speedster, will leave McDonald’s and his lawsuit will be dropped, according to a statement issued by the restaurant chain on Thursday.

It announced that it had purchased 13 restaurants in Washington.

The (dollar)33.5 million figure was “no more than what we deem a fair price for the value of the restaurants,” according to the company.

“While we were confident in the strength of our case, this resolution is consistent with McDonald’s values and allows us to continue focusing on our commitments to the communities we serve,” the company stated.

“Discrimination has no place at McDonald’s,” the company added.

Washington’s attorneys in New Orleans and Cleveland have been contacted for comment by Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

The person who answered the phone at Washington’s Youngstown office said he was not available.

Washington filed a lawsuit in February in US District Court in Youngstown, alleging that the chain steered him to underperforming inner-city markets while his white coworkers prospered in the suburbs.

“I will no longer give up my seat on the bus,” Washington told reporters after the filing, echoing civil-rights icon Rosa Parks’ words.

Washington had 14 restaurants at the time of the filing, including three in Cleveland.

He had 23 in 2017.

That’s when he claimed McDonald’s tried to kick him out of the system.

According to the lawsuit, the restaurant chain relegated Black franchisees to its oldest stores in urban areas.

As a result, the corporation ensured that people like Washington would never achieve the same success as their white counterparts.

According to the lawsuit, he once tried to purchase a location on Cleveland’s West Side that would have had a higher volume and sales, but McDonald’s refused.

According to the lawsuit, “black store owners average around (dollar)700,000 less in annual sales per store than white store owners.”

“This isn’t a fluke,” says the narrator.

According to the lawsuit, McDonald’s had 377 Black franchisees in the United States in 1998.

There were 186 people when the lawsuit was filed.

