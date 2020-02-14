McDonald’s starts offering children’s books along with toys in their Happy Meals for kids

McDonald’s is now offering children’s books with its popular Happy Meals.

The fast food chain made the announcement on Thursday and said the book option would be permanent addition Australia wide.

A series of 12 books written by Cressida Cowell, author of How To Train Your Dragon, will be released throughout the year with the first two books already available.

The Treetop Twins Wilderness Adventures series is written in cooperation with the Australian Federation of SPELD Associations (AUSPELD) who assist children and adults learning how to read.

Each book will contain tips from AUSPELD for parents to teach their kids how to read.

AUSPELD CEO Mandy Nayton said they were excited about the new partnership with McDonald’s that will help parents share the love of reading.

‘We know that reading for fun assists in the development of important foundation skills in literacy and the role that parents can play in this is significant,’ she said.

‘We hope that through this initiative, we can help adults share the gift of reading with children throughout the country.’

The Happy Meal Readers program was first introduced in 2009 and was offered on a temporary basis but it has since been expanded due to the popularity.

Marketing Director at McDonald’s Australia, Jo Feeney said the permanent book choice was important to customers.

‘We are very excited to be using our scale for good to help inspire a passion for reading through the expansion of our Happy Meal Readers program to offer a book option year round.’