McDonald’s sues Brit ex-CEO for £30m for ‘lying about office romances and sending naked pics of staff from work email’

McDONALD’S is suing the British CEO it sacked last year — claiming he hid sexual relationships with workers and sent nude pictures from his work email.

It wants to reclaim the £30million exit package given to Steve Easterbrook last year.

The 53-year-old was old was fired from his £12 million-a-year job in November last year after he admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a female employee who he exchanged videos and text messages with.

But court filings show that in fact had relationships with five women who worked for the company.

Only one of them has been named – PR executive Denise Paleothodoros.

The McDonald’s lawsuit accuses him of lying, concealing evidence, fraud and violating its policy by having relationships with co-workers, awarding one of them shares worth six figures.

Court papers also said he sent dozens of “nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photographs” and videos of women, including the three employees, from his work email to a personal account.

McDonald’s said Easterbrook deleted the emails and attached photos from his company-issued phone shortly before his ousting but they remained on a company server without his being aware.

It also alleges Easterbrook approved an “extraordinary” stock grant of hundreds of thousands of dollars to one employee soon after their first sexual encounter.

He then lied to investigators by denying any physical sexual relationships with employees, McDonald’s lawsuit claims.

Easterbrook stepped down as McDonald’s CEO after admitting to a consensual relationship with an employee, which is against company policy.

The relationship was characterised as ‘sexting’ rather than physical – involving the sending of videos.

Easterbrook apologised and walked away with compensation and stock options worth more than £30million and the fast food chain appointed a new chief executive.

He also collected 26 weeks in pay, amounting to £512,000.

The departing CEO was allowed to keep his exit package because the McDonald’s board wanted to ease him out “with as little disruption as possible”, their lawsuit claims.

He also assured the company’s outside investigators that he had never engaged in a sexual relationship with an employee.

But McDonald’s said it reopened the matter last month after receiving an anonymous tip, and discovered Easterbrook engaged in the sexual relationships with employees in the year before his departure.

The lawsuit shines the spotlight again on a years-long reckoning over sexual harassment at Chicago-based McDonald’s and its 39,000 restaurants.

In the U.S. alone, more than 50 workers have filed separate sexual harassment charges against McDonalds with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or in state courts.

McDonald’s now has a longstanding policy against its employees having relationships with direct and indirect reports at all levels.

In an internal memo new CEO Chris Kempczinski wrote: “McDonald’s does not ­tolerate behaviour from any employee that does not reflect our values.

“Now, more than ever, is the time to lean in to what we stand for and act as a positive force for change.”

Initially, Watford-born Easterbrook was regarded as the fast food giant’s saviour by introducing the popular all-day breakfasts.

But after he was sacked he wrote an email to employees admitting: “This was a mistake.

“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on.”

Easterbrook attended Watford Grammar School for Boys before studying natural sciences at Durham University.

He trained as an accountant with Price Waterhouse, first working with McDonald’s in 1993 as a manager in London.

From 2011 he worked as CEO of PizzaExpress and then Wagamama, before returning to the burger giant as its global chief brand officer in 2013.

