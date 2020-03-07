McIlroy shoots 66 to grab lead at Arnold Palmer…

Rory McIlroy overcame a slow start to shoot a 6-under-par 66 at Bay Hill on Thursday and take a one-shot lead after the morning wave of the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

McIlroy, the 2018 champion, began his round on the back nine and bogeyed the par-4 11th hole. He rebounded with a pair of birdies to make his turn at 1-under 35 before turning on the jets.

The top-ranked Northern Irishman birdied No. 1 and rolled in an eagle putt on the par-5 fourth hole. McIlroy added two more birdies over his final four holes to take the clubhouse lead over Talor Gooch (67).

McIlroy has five top-five finishes in as many starts on the PGA Tour this season, and has 11 top-10s in his past 13 worldwide starts, including a pair of victories.

Sam Burns (68) reached 7 under before a bogey on No. 17 and a double-bogey after hitting the water on No. 18 stalled out his round. Brendon Todd and England’s Tyrrell Hatton also finished the morning wave at 4 under.

Still trying to find his form following fall knee surgery, former No. 1 Brooks Koepka was at 2 under before carding bogeys on his final two holes. His even-par round of 72 included four birdies and four bogeys.

Koepka is coming off a missed cut at The Honda Classic following a T43 at The Genesis Invitational. He admitted that he isn’t trusting his swing on the course.

“Little lack of confidence, can’t trust it,” Koepka told the Golf Channel. “It’s close, it’s very close. I just need more rounds.”

Koepka cited a three-putt bogey on the 14th hole – his fifth of the day – as an example.

“It’s not far off, it’s the little, stupid stuff,” he said. “You got a 25-footer for birdie on 14 and walk away with a bogey.

“Just touch around the greens isn’t very good. I don’t know. … It’s there in practice, and it’s not here (on the course). So, I don’t know, (I have to) figure it out.”

NOTES: Defending champion Francesco Molinari withdrew before the opening round, citing a back injury. South Korean Kyoung-Hoon Lee replaced him, and shot 72 while paired with McIlroy. … Australia’s Adam Scott entered the week ranked No. 7, but struggled to a 5-over 77 on Thursday. … Matt Every won the event in 2014 and ’15, marking his only two Tour victories. … Arnold Palmer bought the Bay Hill property in the 1970s and the Tour event has been held there since 1979. … With the event holding elevated status, the winner will receive a three-year Tour exemption rather than the standard two. … Payne Stewart (264 in 1987) holds the tournament scoring record.

–Field Level Media