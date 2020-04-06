McLaren boss Brown warns F1 in ‘very fragile state’

LONDON, April 5 (Xinhua) — McLaren boss Zak Brown said on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic has plunged Formula One into “a very fragile state”.

The opening eight races of the 2020 season have been either cancelled or postponed, with major doubts over the 14 remaining ones, as the pandemic continues.

“This is potentially devastating to teams, and if (it is devastating) to enough teams then it’s very threatening to F1 as a whole,” Brown told local media.

“In fact, I could see four teams disappearing if this isn’t handled the right way,” he added.