McMichaels and William Bryan were found GUILTY after the jogging video and ‘toes’ comment controversy in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

On Wednesday, three men were found guilty of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

When Gregory McMichael, 65, his son Travis McMichael, 35, and their friend William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, 52, were found guilty, Arbery’s mother wept.

The judge was forced to put the verdict announcement on hold after Gregory’s first guilty charge was read and the courtroom erupted in applause.

Protesters chanted Arbery’s name outside the courthouse to celebrate the decision.

When a video of Arbery’s death went viral months later, it sparked outrage across the country.

The three defendants had all pleaded not guilty and now face the possibility of spending the rest of their lives behind bars.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Ahmaud Arbery live blog…

AHMAUD ARBERY, WHO WAS HE?

Mr. Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was a 2012 graduate of a high school football team.

With his mother, he lived on the coast of Glynn County.

He was a runner, according to his friends and family.

Mr Arbery was remembered by Rafael Baker Jr., with whom he played football, as “vocal, funny, and a goofy guy.”

“He made everybody smile,” he told PBS NewsHour of Mr Arbery.

“If something was bothering you, he knew how to lighten the mood and make you feel better.”

“He ran all the time,” said Mr Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr.

“Everyone knows he’s always running.”

“All he did was work out… he had dreams,” he said of his son.

“He’s lost all of his dreams.”

AFTER THE VERDICT, AHMAUD ARBERY’S MOM CELEBRATES

Following the guilty verdict of the three men who killed her son, Wanda Cooper-Jones (rear center-left) held a celebratory toast with family and friends on Wednesday.

AFTER ARBERY’S GUILTY VERDICT, BERNICE KING SAYS HE “SHOULD BE HERE.”

“The McMichaels and Bryan are indeed guilty of taking his life for no other reason than the fact that he was Black,” Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter said.

AhmaudArbery (hashtag)deserves to be here.

The McMichaels and Bryan are both guilty of murdering him solely because he is black.

I’m praying for Ahmaud’s family, especially his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, who is still missing her son at this time. pic.twitter.comJNKCzfSXP8

‘ALL LIVES MATTER,’ SAYS AHMAUD ARBERY’S DAD.

“All lives matter,” Marcus Arbery said after the guilty verdicts in his son’s murder trial on Wednesday.

“ALL lives matter,” said Ahmaud Arbery’s father just now.

I don’t want any father to see his child being shot down in that manner.

It’s entirely our fault.

So, let us continue to fight to make the world a better place for everyone.

Everyone is wonderful!

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

#AhmaudArbery should be here. The McMichaels and Bryan are indeed guilty of taking his life for no other reason than for him being Black. I’m praying for and thinking of Ahmaud’s family, including his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, who in this moment, is still missing her son. pic.twitter.com/JNKCzfSXP8 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 24, 2021

Father of Ahmaud Arbery just now: “ALL lives matter. I don’t want no daddy to watch his kid get shot down like that. It’s ALL our problem. So let’s keep fighting to make this a better place for all human beings. Love everybody! All human beings need to be treated equally.” ❤️👏🏼👑 pic.twitter.com/PlGwBeMlhU — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) November 24, 2021

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of #AhmaudArbery, just shared that she believes her son can now rest in peace. We are thankful for the guilty verdicts and we take comfort in these words from his mother. “…until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.” pic.twitter.com/C0vuxbgWgY — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) November 24, 2021

A jury believed the evidence of their eyes and saw the meanness in the killers’ hearts. May this verdict bring a small measure of peace to #AhmaudArbery’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/pGGQfIcUfX — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 24, 2021