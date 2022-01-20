McSwain receives a major GOP campaign donor’s endorsement.

HARRISBURG — Bill McSwain, former President Donald Trump’s chief federal prosecutor in Philadelphia, received a major Republican campaign donor’s endorsement on Wednesday in a crowded field of GOP governor candidates.

Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs, a relative newcomer to Harrisburg’s ranks of advocacy organizations whose political action committees have served as a conduit for campaign cash from billionaire Jeffrey Yass, endorsed McSwain.

Yass is now arguably the most powerful Republican campaign funder in Pennsylvania.

The organization was the largest single campaign donor in last year’s race for a seat on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, thanks to its political action committees.

One of its committees reported having more than (dollar)20 million in its bank account in November, an enormous sum for one group to spend.

More charter schools and more taxpayer funding for private schools are among the group’s recommendations, as are lower taxes and fewer regulations.

McSwain is one of ten Republican candidates in the race.

Josh Shapiro, a two-term state attorney general who reported having (dollar)10 million in his campaign account in October, is the most likely Democratic Party nominee.

Individuals in Pennsylvania have no limit on the amount of money they can donate to campaigns.

The primary election is on May 17, and the deadline to qualify for the ballot is March 8.

Former Pennsylvania Governor

Mike Turzai, the Speaker of the House, has announced that he will not run for governor.

A three-term Republican lawmaker from Pennsylvania has decided not to run for re-election.