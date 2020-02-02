Meagan Greenland reveals she shed 24 kilos in eight months WITHOUT giving up her favourite foods

A working mother whose weight spiralled after starting a family has dropped three dress sizes in an astonishing body transformation without giving up foods she loves.

Business owner Meagan Greenland, from Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, tipped the scales at 87 kilos after living off an unhealthy diet of eating ‘whatever’ she wanted.

As she juggled her busy work and family life, the 32-year-old mother said ‘being time poor’ eventually led to her weight gain.

At her heaviest, the former primary school teacher revealed she would avoid leaving her house because she ‘hated every inch of my body’ and ‘would suffer in silence’.

But determined to get on top of her weight once and for all, she shed 24 kilos while eating six times a day after counting her macros rather than follow strict diets.

She credits ‘flexible dieting’ for her size six physique where she eats 80 per cent wholefoods and 20 per cent of anything she wants, within reason.

And her drastic lifestyle overhaul saw her banish her tummy to get back into shape within eight months.

Before her incredible weight loss journey, Ms Greenland said she was always an active woman who enjoyed playing sports and working out at the gym until she started a family.

‘I generally would stop exercising when pregnant as I was fearful of causing damage and/or compromising my pregnancy and unborn child,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

After giving birth to two young daughters, Willow and Blair, she started experiencing a ‘poor relationship with food’.

‘Prior to my weight loss, I was training three to four times a week at a boot camp but I would train to basically eat whatever I wanted,’ she said.

‘I was time poor due to my kids, business and just general life. I wasn’t putting myself first in anyway shape or form. I was neglecting myself and putting everyone and anything “first” to avoid dealing with it.’

She described her eating habits as ‘okay’ at the time, but she said her biggest downfalls were overeating and not having any understanding of food.

‘Serving sizes and not understanding what I was putting in my body was always my downfall… I did follow calorie-based diets like the old 1,200 calories but never knew about macros,’ she said.

‘I was also a big “binge eater”. I would be good during the week and then undo it all over the weekend using the excuse that I had been “good all week to treat myself over the weekend”…. and boy did I treat myself.’

As her weight started to pile on, Ms Greenland – who wore size 14 clothing – said her lack of self confidence started to take a toll on her life.

‘I wasn’t happy with myself and it showed in my mood with my family. I would get anxiety having to leave the house so I would avoid it at all costs,’ she said.

‘I felt unhappy, I was lacking confidence, exhausted, suffering in silence and hating every inch of my body, I wouldn’t take photos with her kids because I hated the person and was ashamed of what I saw in the picture.

‘I loathed the thought of going out to an event, dinner or in public as that meant I had to find something that covered all the flaws that I saw in the mirror.

‘The thought of being intimate with my husband was enough to cause me anxiety because I hated the way I looked and felt.

‘I thought that he too should hate me for it and most of all, I didn’t feel like I was being a good role model for my children by living a very unhealthy lifestyle.’

Her turning point to lose weight came after the mother – who runs her own online store called Fawn & Finch – decided to tweak her diet without making any sacrifices to her favourite foods.

‘I knew I needed to change something and the scariest and most daunting part of doing that was knowing what I would need to eat to do it and I love food,’ she said.

‘Seriously give me all the carbs, chocolate, sauces and scrumdiddlyumptious things on the daily and I am a happy soul.

‘I didn’t want to compromise my love for cooking and love for food in order to lose weight… I didn’t want to do another “smoothie diet” or live off “broccoli and chicken” for eight weeks only to binge at the end and stack all the weight I had lost back on.’

So she turned to Equalution – a science-based nutrition program involving meeting daily targets of macronutrients – protein, carbohydrate and fat – that have been calculated based on the dieter’s age, gender, activity level and any condition.

‘They have transformed my life from not only my physical appearance but more importantly they have transformed my mental health in a way I cannot begin to explain,’ Ms Greenland said.

Within eight months, she shed 24 kilos after changing her eating habits and doing various exercises, including boot camp-style workouts, mix of cardio and weights from 30 to 40 minutes a day, five times a week.

‘I still work out four to five times a week, exercise has turned into a release for me now and I find it quite therapeutic. It’s my “me” time everyday,’ she said.

Ms Greenland – who currently weighs 63 kilos and wears sizes eight to 10 – said she now feels happier about herself more than ever – and she still gets to enjoy dessert every single night.

‘I am so much happier, healthier, energetic, strong, confident, motivated and all-round better version of myself,’ she said.

‘But most importantly I’m damn proud of what I have achieved all while not having to compromise or deprive myself of the one thing that can undo so many people in their health and weight loss journey – food.

‘I see someone who put themselves first and I am such a better person for it, I am a better wife, mother, friend, role model and am finally comfortable in my own skin.’