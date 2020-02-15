Means of production prices fall in China

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Most of the capital goods monitored by the government posted lower prices in early February compared with the previous 10 days, official data showed.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 26 saw their prices fall from Feb. 1 to 10, while seven posted higher prices, and the prices of 17 were unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The price of live pigs went up 2.4 percent, while that of liquefied natural gas fell 3.3 percent.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 1,700 wholesalers and distributors in 24 provincial-level regions.