Measures taken to address epidemic risks in tourism sites: Official

With nearly 70 percent of scenic spots in China gradually reopened, a series of measures will be taken to address epidemic risks during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday, a Chinese official said Thursday.

Scenic sports across the country are asked to implement a reservation system to receive visitors at staggered times while controlling the daily number of visitors to no more than 30 percent of their maximum capacity during the holiday, said Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang at a press conference.

Targeted measures will be put in place where tourists tend to gather such as restaurants and entrances to avoid mass gatherings and keep social distancing, the official said, adding that tour routes are also suggested to be optimized.

Ventilation and sterilization in and around enclosed buildings, public areas, playground equipment and catering places should be implemented in a timely manner, together with strict epidemic control measures for visitors such as checking temperatures and health QR codes, Luo said.

Tourist attractions are also asked to formulate emergency response plans and conduct drills to enhance the capability to deal with emergencies, Luo said.