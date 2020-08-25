Meat-Free Drive-Thru Opens to Serve the Veggies of London

The clever people behind the Meatless Farm’s M*** F*** burger alternatives are kicking it up a gear and launching a fully veggie, and even vegan if you so wish and state at ordering, drive-thru restaurant in London, catering for the niche of people who are veggie and own and operate a car in the city of London.

Oh but no, the good news is there’s a stonking 50 per cent discount on offer should you arrive on a bike or in an electric car or on an unlicensed scooting thing or even on foot, so that’s nice. Hopefully there’s an equal and opposite 1,000 per cent zero-self-awareness levy on those who roll up in a black Porsche Cayenne to pick up their environmentally sound veggie fast food.

The M*** F*** Drive Thru is a collaboration between Meatless Farm and Mother Flipper, a burgeoning street food chain with a name that also sounds a bit like swearing. They’re clearly made for each other. Drive there in your C***ing Nissan Leaf. The plant-based burger drive-thru opens in London’s Shoreditch area, where it’ll stay until August 31. It’s a bit of a stunt therefore, but worth getting to if you’re within cycling range for that 50 per cent discount. [Metro]