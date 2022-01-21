Meat Loaf, singer of “Bat out of Hell” and actor of “Rocky Horror,” has died at the age of 74.

By AP National Writer HILLEL ITALIE

Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar known for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.

He was 74 years old when he died.

According to a statement released by his longtime agent Michael Greene, the singer born Marvin Lee Aday passed away on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the incomparable Meat Loaf tonight,” the statement read.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man…”

Don’t ever stop rocking!” says his heart to your souls.

Aday had a number of health scares over the years, but no cause or other details were given.

In 1977, his mega-selling collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren, “Bat Out of Hell,” was released, making him one of rock’s most recognizable performers.

The long-haired, 250-pound singer’s roaring vocals, as well as the comic non-romance of the title track, “You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” an operatic cautionary tale about going all the way, won over fans.

“Paradise” was a duet with Ellen Foley that included play-by-play from New York Yankees broadcaster Phil Rizzuto, who claimed — despite widespread skepticism — that he was unaware of any alternate meanings for reaching third base and heading for home.

After a slow start and mixed reviews, “Bat Out of Hell” went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time, selling over 40 million copies worldwide.

Meat Loaf was never a consistent hitmaker, especially after his years-long feud with Steinman.

But, thanks to his frantic live shows, social media, and numerous television, radio, and film appearances, including “Fight Club” and cameos on “Glee” and “South Park,” he maintained close ties with his fans.

