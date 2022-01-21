Meat Loaf, the iconic Bat Out Of Hell star, has died at the age of 74.

According to a family statement, the Dallas-born rock singer passed away surrounded by his wife, daughters, and close friends.

Meat Loaf, the 74-year-old American rock singer best known for his album Bat Out Of Hell, died early Friday, according to his family.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight, surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends,” read a Facebook post.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” his family added.

“From his heart to yours, never stop rocking!”

The Bat Out of Hell album went on to sell 100 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Fight Club, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World were among the films in which the Dallas native appeared.

His hit I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) became the best-selling single in the United Kingdom in 1993, earning him a Grammy Award.