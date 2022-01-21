Meat Loaf, the singer and actor from the Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died at the age of 74.

Meat Loaf, the singer and actor from the Rocky Horror Picture Show, died at the age of 74.

According to a statement on his official Facebook page, Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, died at the age of 74.

Meat Loaf, a US rock singer whose hits included Bat Out of Hell, has died at the age of 74, according to a statement on his official Facebook page.

“With his wife Deborah by his side, the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight.

Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been with him for the past 24 hours,” according to the statement.

During his six-decade career, Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

In addition, he appeared in over 65 films, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Wayne’s World, and Fight Club.

Bat Out of Hell, his debut album, was released in 1977 and is still one of the best-selling albums of all time, with over 14 million copies sold.

“I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” his mega-hit from 1993, reached number one in 28 countries.

It was his only number one single on the Billboard charts in the United States, and the best-selling single in the United Kingdom in 1993.

This story is in the process of being updated.

Meat Loaf: Bat Out of Hell singer and Rocky Horror Picture Show actor dies aged 74