Meatworker who beheaded a friend during a fishing trip is sentenced to life in jail 

A meatworker has been sentenced to life in jail after beheading a friend on a fishing trip.

Mohammed Khan was found guilty of the murder of Syeid Alam, 33, at the Supreme Court in Rockingham on Thursday.

Mr Alam went missing in April 2016 and his body found on the banks of Rockhampton’s Fitzroy River, in central Queensland, 11 days later.

His head was found nearby wrapped up in a pair of jeans. A small axe was also found, the ABC reported.

Khan asked Mr Alam, a friend and co-worker, to go on a fishing trip but became enraged when the subject of his wife’s infidelity was raised.

Khan’s wife, Suparti Suparti, had been having an affair with Mr Alam’s brother, Sha Alam Sha Alam, but they relationship had ended several weeks earlier.

The court heard how Khan had become violent when the issue of naked photos of Ms Suparti was raised.

Police used mobile location data and CCTV to track Khan to where Mr Alam was killed.

In his sentencing comments Justice Graeme Crow said the murder was shocking.

‘You’ve had a difficult personal history, you’ve been offered a new chance at life in this country and you were prior to this offence working in Rockhampton and contributing to this community,’ he told the court.

‘However, the murder of your close friend is truly shocking.

‘The beheading of any human being is truly horrendous.’

The jury heard how Mr Alam did forced labour after being captured by the Myanmar army 20 years ago.

He then fled to Bangladesh and Malaysia before getting a boat to Australia that took seven days.

Mr Alam’s wife has had difficulties with her visa and is struggling to support her children following her husband’s death, the court heard.

Justice Crow said two of Mr Alam’s sons are devastated while his youngest doesn’t know his father.