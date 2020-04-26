Mecca almost empty on the first day of Ramadan

Coronavirus: Nearly Empty Mecca on the First Day of Ramadan – 20 minutes

The Great Mosque of Mecca which usually hosts several hundred thousand pilgrims

during Ramadan is almost empty. After

the coronavirus epidemic, Saudi Arabia has decided to close its places of worship.

Only a few people were seen near the Kaaba. These are the Imam of the mosque and other workers such as security and cleaning staff who have been allowed to pray inside the place of worship.

Saudi Arabia has reported 15,102 cases of coronavirus. 127 people lost their lives in the country due to Covid-19 contamination.