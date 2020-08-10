Meddling union wants schools to teach pupils on a ‘week-on week-off’ basis if coronavirus cases spike

A TEACHING union has revealed plans to teach pupils on a “week-on week-off” basis if there’s a coronavirus spike.

The move comes after Prime Minister said it is the country’s “moral duty” to get children back in class in England next month.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

But it has emerged schools have spent the summer “scenario planning” for September.

It comes just a day after a teachers’ union was accused of sabotaging the reopening of schools with a “nit picking” list of 200 safety demands.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson welcomed a study by Public Health England that shows there is little evidence of Covid-19 spread in schools.

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told the Daily Telegraph: “If you want to limit the number of children on site or travelling to and from school, a big part of that is using rotas and the obvious way to do it is ‘week-on week-off’.

“The majority of leadership teams will be thinking about different scenarios and how they can get some children to school.

“In the absence of clear guidance from the Government, leaders are making their own contingency plans.”

Youngsters have been out of mainstream education for nearly five months throughout the pandemic.

And Mr Williamson said it is now a “national priority” to get them back to their desks for the autumn term.

The Prime Minister is due to visit a school today to see how it has been made Covid-secure for the planned return in England on September 3.

Mr Williamson added: “We are continuing to do everything in our power to ensure all children can be back in their classrooms safely.

“We have always been, and will continue to be, guided by scientific and medical advice.

“The latest research, expected to be published later this year, makes it clear there is little evidence that the virus is transmitted at school.

“There is also growing confidence among parents about their children returning.

“This is down to the hard work of school staff across the country, who are putting in place a range of protective measures.”

Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield warned that shutting schools again should be “an absolute last resort” and not a “default option”.

She claimed children had been “forgotten in the relaxation” of restrictions and she was “dismayed” when ministers prioritised reopening shops, theme parks and zoos ahead of schools.

It comes as she called for pupils and teachers to be routinely tested for coronavirus.

It comes as another 1,063 tested positive for Covid-19, compared with 744 on the previous Sunday.

The Government said 46,574 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, up by eight from the day before.

The figures usually dip at weekends.