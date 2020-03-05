MEDIA-China Council issues 4,811 force majeure…

BEIJING, March 3 – — Source link: (http://www.xinhuanet.com/politics/2020-03/03/c_1125658518.htm) — China Council for the Promotion of International Trade has issued 4,811 force majeure certificates to protect companies from legal damages stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, covering a total contract value of 373.7 billion yuan ($53.62 billion), Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. — Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1 = 6.9696 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; editing by David Evans)