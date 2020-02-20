MEDIA-China’s central bank to be involved in Founder…

— Source link: https://bit.ly/2wrVHaB

— China’s central bank will be involved in the upcoming restructuring of Peking University-owned conglomerate Founder Group, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

— Founder Group’s listed unit Founder Securities Co Ltd , China Hi-Tech Group Co Ltd, and PKU HealthCare Corp Ltd said in filings late Tuesday that the group’s creditor Bank of Beijing has applied to the court for Founder Group to restructure.

— The People’s Bank of China team was set up in the second half of 2019 and is likely to take over Founder Group’s restructuring work once the court approves it, the Shanghai Securities News reported, citing unidentified sources.

— Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy