Media preview of exhibition “Countryside, the future” in New York

Visitors view an exhibit at the media preview of the exhibition “Countryside, the future” at Guggenheim Museum in New York, the United States, on Feb. 19, 2020. The exhibition, which will last from Feb. 20 to Aug. 14 this year, contests the assumption that ever-increasing urbanization is inevitable, exploring radical changes in the rural, remote, and wild territories collectively identified as “countryside.” (Xinhua/Wang Ying)