Medical personnel, supplies arrive in Wuhan

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — China arranged 47 charter flights this weekend, sending medical teams and supplies to Wuhan, said the country’s civil aviation regulator.

The number of medical personnel arrived in Wuhan this time reached 6,200, the largest since the transport of medical teams started, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (ACCA).

Wuhan, the capital of central China’s Hubei Province, is where the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic started. The city is facing shortage of medical personnel and supplies.

The ACCA has sent about 15,700 medical personnel and 500 tonnes of luggage and material supplies to Wuhan up to now.