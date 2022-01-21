Medical projects in Central Pennsylvania include a new 20,000-square-foot Hamilton Health Center and others.

Hamilton Health is expanding its operations to serve the underserved borough of Steelton and surrounding communities with health and other services.

The facility will provide primary care for adults and children, as well as behavioral health and WIC services, when it opens next year.

A (dollar)2.5 million state grant was awarded to Hamilton Health and Wormleysburg-based Integrated Development Partners to construct a 20,000-square-foot medical building at the new Steel Works development.