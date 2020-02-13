Medical team from Ningxia leaves for Xiangyang to aid novel coronavirus control

Members of a medical team are seen on a ceremony before their departure for Xiangyang of Hubei Province in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 12, 2020. A team comprised of 79 medical workers from Ningxia left for Xiangyang City of Hubei Province on Wednesday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. This is the third batch of medical workers dispatched for Hubei from Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)