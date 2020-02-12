Medical team from Xi’an leaves for Hubei to aid novel coronavirus control efforts

Lyu Zhian, a member of a medical team of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University, waves goodbye to his colleagues before leaving for Hubei Province in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Feb. 8, 2020. A medical team comprised of 130 members from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University left Xi’an for Hubei Province on Saturday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)