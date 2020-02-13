Medical team of Fujian departs for Yichang to aid epidemic control efforts

A medical team member of the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University wipes tears while saying goodbye to her collegue and family before leaving for Yichang of central China’s Hubei Province, in Fuzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province, Feb. 11, 2020. A 158-member medical team of Fujian Province departed on Tuesday for Yichang, central China’s Hubei Province to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)