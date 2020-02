Medical team members board the flight to Hubei Province at Changshui International Airport in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2020. A medical team comprised of some 350 medical members left for Xianning City of Hubei Province on Wednesday. It’s the third medical team sent from Yunnan to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts in Hubei. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)