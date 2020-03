A medical worker signs autograph during the departure ceremony at Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province, March 29, 2020. A total of 1,090 medical workers from Liaoning, Shanghai, Jilin, Guangdong, Shanxi and Hebei left Wuhan on Sunday after finishing their task at Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)