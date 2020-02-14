Medical workers engaged in combat with epidemic in Jiangxi

Wei Chenyang, a nurse, cheers for herself before entering a ward at Xianghu Hospital of the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Feb. 6, 2020. Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, numerous medical workers are engaged in the combat with the virus. At around 20:00 on Feb. 5, an ambulance sped in Xianghu Hospital, along with seriously-ill patients infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia from Fuzhou of Jiangxi Province. Doctors and nurses immediately put on protective equipment to perform treatment. Three hours later, another batch of medical workers arrived to take the shift till early next morning. Around 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 6, the patients were out of danger and steady. “We will never easily give up as long as there is a glimmer of hope,” said a doctor who just walked out of the intensive care unit (ICU ). (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)