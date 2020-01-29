Medical workers from Chongqing to aid novel coronavirus control efforts in Xiaogan

Luo Yueying (R), the head nurse from the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, says goodbye to her daughter and husband at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China’s Chongqing, Jan. 26, 2020. A team comprised of more than 130 medical workers from Chongqing left for Xiaogan City of Hubei Province on Sunday to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)