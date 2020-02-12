Medical workers from Hunan set off for Wuhan to aid novel coronavirus control efforts

A medical team member (L) of the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University says goodbye to her family member via mobile phone at Changsha South Railway Station in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province, Feb. 8, 2020. Medical workers of the third batch from the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University and the first batch from the Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University set off for Wuhan on Saturday, the Chinese Lantern Festival, to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)