Medical workers receive COVID-19 vaccine at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, Italy

A medical worker receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, Italy, on Feb. 11, 2021. About one month after easing most restrictions on people’s movements, Italy maintained a downward trend in active coronavirus infections, the latest official data showed. The three coronavirus vaccines authorized in Italy — Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca — have been administered to almost 2.8 million people, according to the data by Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri’s office. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)