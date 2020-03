Medical workers arrive at an airport in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, March 25, 2020. A total of 323 medical workers returned from Hubei to Yinchuan on Wednesday. A total of 785 medical workers of 6 batches have gone to Hubei to aid the novel coronavirus control efforts there since the outbreak of the epidemic. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)