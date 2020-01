A medical worker checks drip of a patient in the ICU (intensive care unit) of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Jan. 24, 2020. By Thursday midnight, Hubei Province in central China reported 549 cumulative confirmed cases of the new coronavirus pneumonia, with 495 in Wuhan, the provincial capital. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)