Medical workers treat patients based on TCM theory in Wuhan

A medical worker gives acupuncture treatment to a cured COVID-19 patient at the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, April 21, 2020. Hubei Provincial Hospital of TCM launched a rehabilitation clinic for the cured COVID-19 patients in early March. As the first clinic offering multidisciplinary treatment for recovered COVID-19 patients in Hubei Province, medical workers here treat patients based on the TCM theory. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)