Medicines worth 11.5 mln USD stolen in Tanzanian public hospitals: minister

DAR ES SALAAM, March 1 (Xinhua) — Tanzanian health authorities said on Monday medicines worth 26.7 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 11.5 million U.S. dollars) were stolen in public hospitals between July 2019 and December 2020.

“Stealing medicines worth 26.7 billion Tanzanian shillings in just a year and half amounts to sabotage,” said Dorothy Gwajima, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

Gwajima told a news conference in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam that the stolen medicines were revealed in a report compiled by a team of medical experts that investigated the distribution and delivery of medicines in 28 public referral hospitals in the country.

She said the investigation was conducted by medical experts from the Ministry of Health and other relevant institutions.

The minister said she formed the investigative team following complaints from patients across the country that there was acute shortage of medicines in public hospitals.

“The complaints on shortage of medicines in public hospitals were raised against the backdrop of government’s increased budget on acquisition of drugs,” said Gwajima. Enditem