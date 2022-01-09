Medics are outraged that Sajid Javid was questioned by a “delusional” doctor about the NHS Covid vaccine mandate.

Medics are outraged that Sajid Javid was questioned by a “deluded” doctor about the NHS Covid vaccine mandate.

After informing Secretary of Health Dr.

Steve James was dubbed “an anti-vaxxer’s dream” after claiming to have acquired immunity through natural infection.

Senior doctors have slammed the doctor who confronted Sajid Javid about the vaccine mandate for NHS workers, dubbing him “delusional” and “an anti-vaxxer’s dream,” amid fears that the policy will result in tens of thousands of people losing their jobs.

Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist on the intensive care ward at King’s College Hospital (KCH) in London, questioned the Government’s policy, claiming that “the science is not strong enough” and that he had acquired immunity through natural infection during the Health Secretary’s visit on Friday.

Dr.

If NHS colleagues disagreed with the vaccine mandate, James gave several radio interviews and used social media to urge them to “stand up and make their voices heard.”

“I’d like to suggest to those of you who don’t feel you’ve had an opportunity to speak up that I’ve had to.”

Please contact your local media outlets.

Write to the executive team of your hospital.

Write to [the Government’s chief medical adviser Professor Sir]Chris Whitty, Boris Johnson, and Sajid Javid to express your feelings.

Please take a moment to rise to your feet and shout as loudly as you can.”

His stance, on the other hand, has sparked outrage among NHS employees across the country.

Dr. Rich Breeze, an anaesthetist at University Hospital Lewisham, said, “I completely disagree with Steve James who told Sajid Javid on that he didn’t believe in vaccines.”

“It’s a naive, irresponsible, and potentially lethal intervention.”

Thousands of NHS workers took to Twitter to explain why they were given two doses of the vaccine and a booster shot.

It was described by many as the “single most important thing” they could do to avoid being rushed to the hospital or dying from the virus.

I’m an intensive care physician.

My wife, teenage children, and I had all received vaccinations.

Because I *know* it is the single most important thing I can do to avoid being admitted to the ICU or dying of COVID, and it will protect those I love the most.

‘Dr.’

Dr. Meenal Viz of Luton made Meenal Viz of Luton feel “uncomfortable.”

James’ points of view

“I’m afraid it’ll harden,” she says.

