Medics move to Wuhan pulmonary hospital after finished mission in Xiehe

Members of medical assistance team from Zhejiang are busy at the ICU (intensive care unit) of Wuhan pulmonary hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 19, 2020. The medical assistance team from Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital in east China’s Zhejiang Province finished its mission in the ICU of Wuhan Xiehe Hospital amid the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak on Thursday. At the same day, the team moved to Wuhan pulmonary hospital and continued to work alongside with the hospital’s staff and medical assistant team from north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to treat critically ill patients of COVID-19 here. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)