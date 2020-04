A medic collects samples to be tested for COVID-19 at a laboratory set up at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 4, 2020. Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death toll rose to eight as the country reported two more fatalities Saturday. With nine more new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of the cases increased to 70 in the country. (Str/Xinhua)