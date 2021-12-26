Medics say dozens of people have been injured in Sudan protests.

Sudanese demonstrators are calling for full civilian rule.

Sudan, Khartoum

According to local medics, scores of people were injured during Saturday’s protests in Sudan demanding full civilian rule.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, and other Sudanese cities on Saturday to demand that power be handed over to civilians.

Sudanese security forces used tear gas canisters to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace in Khartoum.

The independent Central Doctors Committee said 178 protesters were injured during the protests, including eight by live ammunition, in a brief statement.

“Three injured protesters were in an unstable condition,” the statement stated, without providing any additional information.

The statement elicited no response from Sudanese authorities.

Since October, Sudan has been in upheaval.

Sudan’s military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on January 25.

Hamdok, on the other hand, was resurrected in November.

Sudanese political and civil forces have denounced the agreement with Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as an “attempt to legitimize the coup.”

Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials prior to the military takeover, which was in charge of overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing agreement between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition.

*Written in Ankara by Ahmed Asmar.