Medics say that as the vaccine roll-out expands, non-urgent operations will be delayed or cancelled.

Doctors warn that diverting staff to the vaccination program will result in much longer wait times.

As staff resources are diverted to the vaccine program, medical professionals from across the NHS have warned that delays and cancellations of non-urgent operations and care will be “inevitable.”

Following the government’s pledge to provide a Covid booster shot to all over-40s by the end of January to help combat the new Omicron variant, doctors are warning that diverting resources to the rollout will result in hospitals canceling operations, waiting lists lengthening, and GPs becoming less accessible to patients.

“It’s inevitable that the booster program will divert some hospital staff from catch-up work,” Dr Claudia Paoloni, president of the hospital doctors’ union HCSA, told i, “but the focus on vaccination will be essential to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed if Omicron proves to be a real threat.”

With a record 5.83 million patients on the NHS waiting list for elective care, and hundreds of thousands of people already waiting more than a year for procedures like hip replacement surgery, those in need of long-term pain treatment may face even longer waits as a result of the urgency surrounding the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

“This will mean patients who require non-urgent care will once again be forced to wait,” Dr. Paoloni said, “but we would urge the public to recognize the precarious state in which NHS staff work and to support them as they do their best in ever-changing circumstances.”

This is not our fault; there simply aren’t enough of us to meet all of the demands.”

A further reduction in face-to-face GP appointments could lengthen the time it takes to diagnose life-threatening diseases like cancer.

The expansion of the vaccine rollout, according to NHS Providers, which represents NHS hospital, mental health, community, and ambulance trusts, will be a “huge logistical challenge.”

“The Omicron variant has come at a time when the NHS is under unprecedented pressure, despite not yet being in the normal winter peak,” Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said.

“Staff are working extremely hard, but they are being asked to step up to the plate on a regular basis.

