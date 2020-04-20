Medics warn the UK is still in a ‘dangerous phase’ of coronavirus outbreak

Britain is still in a ‘dangerous phase’ of the coronavirus outbreak but data suggests the ‘curve is beginning to bend’, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam has said.

Mr Van Tam said the spread of the deadly disease is ‘not over’ and that ‘there are people being infected with coronavirus today’ as he insisted lockdown must remain in place.

But he struck a more hopeful tone as official government statistics showed the number of critical care patients in London had fallen while the total number of people in hospital beds with the disease in the capital has also dropped.

Those numbers are likely to prompt speculation that London has now reached the peak of the outbreak but Mr Van Tam said it was ‘impossible’ to say.

His comments at the daily Downing Street coronavirus press conference came after it emerged that a total of 8,958 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

Mr Van Tam said social distancing measures needed to remain in place because ‘we have to take the pain now to make the gain in a few weeks’ time’.

He said: ‘We are at a point where we are at a high level and the numbers are varying day by day but they are at this high level.

‘We are in a dangerous phase still and I need to reinforce that again to you that this is not over.’

He continued: ‘If you look at people diagnosed with Covid-19 who are now occupying hospital beds in Great Britain you can see that again over the period of the slide from March 20 through to April 9, there has been a steady increase.

‘But possibly you can see that the curve is bending. It is impossible to say that we have peaked.

‘London has gone down in the last day but the North East and Yorkshire have gone up.

‘However, I suggest to you that the curve is beginning to bend and that your hard work is beginning to pay off. But again I say, this is just not over. It needs to continue.’

Mr Van Tam said it would be ‘premature’ to say the UK is at the peak of the outbreak and ‘the push that we are making with social distancing just has to continue’.

He also insisted the UK ‘continues to be broadly in line with what is happening in other countries’ in terms of the spread of the outbreak but it is ‘still a dangerous situation’.

Mr Van Tam said calculating the point at which the UK arrives at the peak will be based on an assessment of numerous factors like new case numbers and the death rate.

But he suggested the ‘lag’ between people catching coronavirus and developing symptoms before then potentially being admitted to hospital meant it was a challenging calculation to make.

Asked to define what the ‘peak’ actually refers to, he said: ‘This whole concept is a bit like a hosepipe in your garden with a tap at one end and when you turn that tap off water still comes out of the hosepipe for a few seconds before it dies down and so it is with the indicators here.

‘There are people being infected with coronavirus today. They will develop their symptoms at some point over the next two weeks.

‘Regrettably some of them will become ill enough to go into hospital, possibly about seven days after the onset of their symptoms and then not all of them will need intensive care thankfully, only a very small proportion.’

He continued: ‘Those who are unfortunately going to succumb to this disease don’t succumb instantly and again that takes time for those deaths to show from infections that occurred maybe two weeks before that.

‘So from that perspective we work all the time with these lag periods and the peak of each of those indices will be different and you do need to have a composite understanding of all of them to be thoroughly assured that this is now turning down for good in this wave.’