Meet 12 of Britain’s most wanted fugitives, including a drive-by suspect and ‘drug kingpins,’ who are thought to be hiding in Spain.

THESE ARE 12 OF THE UK’S MOST WANTED FUGITIVES, who are believed to be hiding out in Spain to avoid being apprehended by the authorities.

Police are on the lookout for the offenders, all of whom are men, in connection with major crimes such as a drive-by shooting and a large drug trafficking ring.

The National Crime Agency has released their mugshots in the hopes of apprehending the suspects after catching 86 fugitives in a previous operation.

Callum Halpin, 27, is wanted by Greater Manchester Police in connection with the murder of drug dealer Luke Graham, 31, and the attempted murder of Anton Verigotta.

Graham, a father of two, was ambushed and shot dead in broad daylight on a street in Ashton-under-Lyne in June 2018 while his children played nearby in a drugs turf war.

In July of this year, five men were sentenced to prison for the execution.

The Director General of Operations for the National Crime Agency, Steve Rodhouse, has warned fugitives that Spain is “not a safe haven.”

“We have a fantastic working relationship with all of the country’s law enforcement agencies, and we work together every day to protect the public,” he added.

“Criminals know we’ll never give up, and we’re never far behind them, as evidenced by the 86 offenders arrested in our last fugitives campaign.

“Many of those arrests were made possible by our Spanish partners, who arrested and returned over 25 wanted British fugitives in 2021.”

“Fugitives often continue to commit crimes while on the run, and these men will be well-known in criminal circles wherever they go.”

The last thing the fugitives’ associates want is for the UK and Spanish law enforcement agencies to concentrate their efforts on them.

“Many of these fugitives will attempt to blend in with the large British communities that have established themselves in Spain, and if you live here, you may recognize one of them from your town or village.”

“Loyalties shift over time, and we implore anyone with information about these men to assist us in locating them.”