Meet Mariana van Zeller, an investigative reporter who puts her life on the line to expose the truth about human trafficking.

She’s been undercover in Syria to report on jihadis who crossed the border to fight Americans in the Iraq war, camped in the Amazon rainforest to expose diamond miners, and ridden a freight train with desperate Central American migrants to highlight the deadly risks they take to reach the US, and she’s won numerous prestigious journalism awards for her investigative work.

“I guess fear and curiosity have always driven me,” van Zeller says.

“However, curiosity always triumphs.”

Even if I don’t agree with what they’re doing, I like to put myself in other people’s shoes to try to understand their perspective.”

The second installment of Mariana van Zeller’s Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic documentary series looks at the inner workings of the world’s multi-trillion dollar shadow economy.

It sees her travel to Ghana to meet the criminals behind the millions-of-dollar romance scams, as well as expose the illegal fishing trade and white supremacist hate groups in the United States.

“There were times when I was truly stunned,” van Zeller says.

“It was difficult for me to sit down and talk to these drug traffickers, con artists, and smugglers, but my job as a journalist is to report the truth about what is going on in the world.”

“I tried to treat each person as a human being because empathy is our most powerful tool.”

Many of the romance scammers, for example, have come from nowhere, literally from the slums, so I understand why they do what they do.”

With black markets flourishing around the world during the pandemic, the series is more relevant than ever.

During the lockdown in the United Kingdom, romance scamming – or defrauding someone of money by pretending to be in a relationship – increased by 20%.

Major drug markets on the dark web are now worth at least £233 million, according to the UN.

