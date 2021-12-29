Meet Steven Bartlett, the show’s youngest investor and the show’s newest member of the Dragon’s Den panel.

Meet Steven Bartlett, the show’s newest panelist and youngest investor ever.

On January 6th, the new BBC series will premiere.

The youngest Dragon to ever enter the Den has arrived.

Steven Bartlett, a Botswana-born businessman who, at the age of 21, built one of the world’s most influential social media organizations from the comfort of his university bedroom, will join the BBC’s esteemed investor panel on January 6.

Steven’s marketing firm, The Social Chain, went public before he turned 23 and is now worth more than £300 million.

Since then, the Plymouth native has traveled the world as a speaker, investor, author, and content creator, in addition to hosting Europe’s most popular business podcast, ‘The Diary of a CEO.’

Happy Sexy Millionaire, his most recent book, is a Sunday Times bestseller and tells his story of success.

Growing up in a “bankrupt family” and being “an 18-year-old, black, broke, lonely, insecure, university drop-out” provided Steven with the motivation he needed to find “fulfillment, love, and success,” he claims.

Tej Lalvani will take his place in the upcoming series of Dragon’s Den, alongside business moguls Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, and Sara Davies.

“10 years ago, at the age of 18, I applied to pitch to the Dragons,” Steven wrote in a teaser trailer for the upcoming series today.

After ten years, I now have the privilege of sitting among them at the age of 28.

“On January 6th, BBC 1 at 8 p.m.”

“There’s a new dragon, and there’s a new fire.”

Next week, a new group of entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to the panel in the hopes of getting funding.

For more stories from your neighborhood, go to InYourArea.com.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]