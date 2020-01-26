Meet the Danish Instagram influencer with the coolest sneaker collection in the world

An up-and-coming Danish Instagram star owns what is arguably the coolest collection of sneakers on earth, but despite posting daily pictures of her remarkable wardrobe, she’s never shown her face on social media.

Sally Javadi Torabi, a psychology graduate from Aarhus in eastern Denmark, has a closet stacked from floor to ceiling with over 150 pairs of unique, colourful sneakers, collectively worth more than $58,500 (AUD).

Ms Torabi, 24, shares photos of her vibrant treasure trove on Instagram, and despite creating her account just one year ago, already boasts over 96,000 followers who are keen to keep up with her ever expanding collection.

‘I’ve always had two sides of who I am, my sneaker obsession and my university psychology world. It’s very contradictory, and that’s why I haven’t gone public with my face – it’s sort of my brand now,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

Sally’s passion for quirky footwear runs deep.

She recently queued outside a store for five hours to get a sneaker in a specific colour, bringing her mother and sister along as company, but usually sources edgy pieces on US-based resale sites and consignment stores.

Her most expensive are a pair of brown, white and baby pink Travis Scott x Jordan 1s, a collaboration between the Texan rap superstar and footwear giant Nike which cost almost $3,000 (AUD).

Her favourite shoes are a colourfully mismatched pair of Nike Jordans, created by Iranian-American designer Melody Ehsani as a political statement against female oppression in the Middle East.

One shoe is orange, pink and red against a white background, while the other is green, blue and turquoise.

Both are adorned with a gold watch laced into the front panel and graffiti-style script which reads: ‘If you knew what you had was rare, you would never waste it.’

Although she owns a vast selection of sought-after pieces few collectors dare to dream of, Sally doesn’t discriminate against simple classics.

‘I love a simple pair of Nike Air Forces – they’re my ultimate go-to sneakers,’ she said of the globally popular all-white style, which cost roughly $150 (AUD).

Adidas Yung-1s – a modern take on chunky ’90s sneakers – and Nike P-6000s – inspired by the divisive ‘Dadcore’ trend- are her other fail safe shoes, both of which retail at $150 (AUD).

‘A classic can be just as good as a more expensive pair. It’s not about the cost,’ she said.

As her fame skyrockets both in Denmark and overseas, Sally is considering retraining in design to pursue her passion for fashion.

‘I’ve been really torn about focusing on my psychology degree now that I’ve graduated, and collaborating with shoe brands on new designs,’ she said.

‘I’d love to collaborate with Nike [her favourite brand]. That would be a dream come true.’