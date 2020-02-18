Meet the extraordinary teenager who’s looked after her sick parents full-time since she was ELEVEN

A selfless teenager who has been caring for her sick parents since she was eleven has revealed she has no regrets about putting her life on hold to look after her family.

Caitlin Mottram, now 19, has spent the last eight years as a full-time carer for her father Drew, 65, and mother Alison, 59, at their home in Liverpool in Sydney’s west.

The remarkable teenager told 9News: ‘I do get overwhelmed but you just have to pick yourself up again.’

Her father suffers from a number of complex conditions including renal failure, diabetes and cirrhosis, while her mother has has rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis.

Caitlin described the sacrifices that she is forced to make due to the demanding role, including missing out on school and time with friends.

She said: ‘My friends go out during the day, late at night, out clubbing. And I want to do that but at the same time I don’t because I would rather be at home making sure Mum and Dad are okay.’

The nineteen-year-old manages her education by studying part-time at TAFE and says she feels it’s only right she puts her family first.

‘I see how other teenagers are with their parents … and I find it’s better being a carer because your parents raised you and now it’s your turn to help them out in their time of need,’ Caitlin explained.

Her father, who worked as an equine chiropractor, became seriously ill in 2013 when he was kicked by a horse.

Mr Mottram underwent a hernia operation and surgeons discovered he needed a liver transplant during that surgery.

His health deteriorated after the transplant and Mr Mottram has not been able to work since the operation.

He described his daughter as ‘extremely helpful’ and ‘very considerate’ for helping him get out of bed, administering medication, cooking and driving him to doctor appointments.

She also picks him up when he falls and helps her father to get dressed, shower and move around.

Mr Mottram expressed his deep gratitude towards his daughter and said: ‘Without Caitlin’s assistance, we couldn’t even afford to live here and eat.’

In future Caitlin hopes to finish her studies in childcare and one day own her own daycare centre.