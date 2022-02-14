Meet the multi-award-winning Scottish window company that can provide a quote in less than 15 minutes.

Vantage Windows and Doors was recently named Trusted Trader of the Month by Which?

When it comes to home improvements, having a reliable crew can make all the difference.

Allowing people into your home to perform work is a big responsibility, so knowing that the company you’re working with has a good reputation and a long list of satisfied customers is important.

Vantage Windows and Doors checks all of the boxes when it comes to exceptional customer service.

The multi-award-winning company was recently honored with the Which? Trusted Trader of the Month Award for January 2022, which honors businesses that prioritize customer satisfaction above all else and exemplifies the high standards required to be a Trusted Trader.

This isn’t the first time the company has been honored for its exceptional customer service and workmanship.

It was also named ‘Scotland’s Best Window and Door Company’ at the Scottish Home Improvement Awards in 2018, 2019, and 2022.

“It’s always a pleasure to acknowledge the work of an organization that delivers great work and is deserving of such an award,” Raj Kakar-Clayton, Which? Trusted Traders managing director, said of the award.

“Vantage Windows and Doors is an exemplary ambassador for Which? Trusted Traders because it is a true pillar of its community.”

“Despite some setbacks, as with other companies during the peak of the pandemic, Vantage’s commitment to its customers has not wavered, and the company has also maintained its local charity activities where they are most needed.”

What makes Vantage different from the many other window and door companies in Scotland?

The most important aspect is its unwavering commitment to treating all customers with respect and making them feel valued, as CEO Ernie Rea explained: “We treat people the way we would like to be treated.”

That’s just how we do things, and it’s probably why we’ve been so successful in the last decade or so.

“People from all over the country have told us that Which? has earned their trust, and they always follow their advice.”

Vantage Windows and Doors, based in North Lanarkshire, was founded by Ernie in 2011 after reorganizing a Glasgow manufacturer in 2008.

Because of this, he came up with the idea.

Short summary of Infosurhoy