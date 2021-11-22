Meet the sick abusers who kept children locked in homes and chained in basements for years, from the Turpins to Josef Fritzl.

Meet the sick abusers who kept children chained in basements and locked in houses for years, from the Turpins to Josef Fritzl.

OVER THE LAST 25 YEARS, a slew of disturbing stories about twisted parents subjecting their children to unimaginable abuse and torture inside real-life horror houses have surfaced.

From Josef Fritzl to the Turpin family, there have been horrific cases of helpless children being imprisoned for months or even years and subjected to sickening acts of violence by those who are supposed to love them the most.

The case of Fritzl, who held his daughter, Elisabeth, captive in a makeshift cellar beneath his Austrian home for nearly 25 years, subjecting her to repeated acts of rape and forcing her to give birth to seven of her father’s children, is perhaps the most well-known.

Rosemarie, Elisabeth’s mother, reported her missing on August 28, 1984.

Rosemarie assumed the worst when she didn’t hear from the teen for weeks.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Rosemarie and her husband received a letter from Elisabeth, claiming she was tired of her family and had decided to flee.

When police arrived at the Fritzl residence, Josef stated that he had no idea where his daughter had gone, but that he suspected she had joined a religious cult, which he claimed she had previously discussed.

Fritzl, on the other hand, knew exactly where his daughter was: she was being held captive about 20 feet below where the cops were standing.

He enticed her into the basement by pretending to be installing a new door in his newly renovated cellar and needed assistance carrying it down.

He swung the door open, dragged Elisabeth inside, and knocked her out with an ether-soaked towel as soon as he had it fixed to its hinges.

For the next 24 years, Elizabeth would be trapped in the filthy, windowless cellar.

Josef would go down to the cellar every morning at 9 a.m. to see his kidnapped daughter, telling his wife he was working on plans for the machines he designed and sold.

He’d been rapping her nightly since she was 11 years old.

Elisabeth became pregnant in 1986, but the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage after ten weeks.

She became pregnant again two years later, this time for the entire nine-month period.

In August of 1988, she gave birth to Kerstin, a baby girl.

She gave birth to Stefan, a baby boy, two years later, the second of her father’s children.

Throughout their mother’s detention, Kerstin and Stefan remained in the basement with her.

They got by on weekly food and water rations…

