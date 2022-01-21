Meet the warriors who are assisting you!

When Britain went to war against Omicron late last year, former military personnel volunteered to assist the NHS…

They are the vaccine drive’s unsung heroes, who rolled up their sleeves over the holidays to boost and protect Britain against Covid-19.

When the call went out to provide an army of skilled and dedicated helpers that the NHS could rely on, former members of the Armed Forces came forward in droves.

Since then, they have generously given their time and expertise, which can only be acquired after selflessly serving your country.

They’ve set up dozens of vaccination centers across the UK in the last few months, coordinated supplies of everything from personal protective equipment to vaccines, and even learned how to inoculate people.

And it’s been crucial for them to contribute.

Following the discovery of the Omicron variant at the end of last year, it became clear that two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were insufficient.

It was clear that something had to be done, and it had to be done quickly.

It would take a superhuman effort to boost millions of Britons in just a few weeks, but our Army, Navy, and RAF veterans, as well as their reservist colleagues, were up to the task.

“Over the Christmas period, veterans across the UK helped their communities as vaccinators, first responders, and volunteers,” says Steve Barclay, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

“This demonstrates that their service spirit lives on, even if they are no longer in uniform.”

I’d like to express my gratitude to all of the veterans who have contributed to this effort.”

Some of the veterans’ accounts are as follows:

Sally Orange (above), a retired Army major who volunteered in Nightingale hospitals during the first wave of the pandemic and witnessed firsthand the desperate plight of Covid-19 patients, was determined to join the vaccine effort.

“I was exposed to the virus’s devastation in many different ways, be it isolation, grief, or illness,” she says.

“I’ve also seen a number of patients, both young and old, who have been afflicted by long-term Covid symptoms.”

